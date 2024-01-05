Christine Benchmark WGS Analysis

Login to discuss
?
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Whole Genome Short Read Sequencing
Analysis Status: Completed.
Publication: More coming.
View full list of genes (Dataset available to approved collaborators).
Full Whole Genome Sequencing analysis organized by:
RSID
Clinvar Link
GNOMAD Link
Clinical Significance
Description
Assertion Criteria
Chromosome
Position
Reference Letter
Alternative Reference
Genotype
Allele1
Allele2
Gene_ID
Gene Symbol
Protein Coding / ncRNA
Frequency
GNOMAD Reference
SNV / Deletion / Duplication